27 pictures from the Kelpies to Kick Off walking event at Falkirk Stadium

The fourth ‘Kelpies to Kick Off’ walking event took place on Saturday ahead of Falkirk FC’s game with Forfar Athletic.

Around 400 people registered for either the 2km or 5km walk which started and finished at the Falkirk Stadium, taking in Helix Park and the Kelpies along the way. Organised by the football club and Falkirk Council’s Take The Right Route team, the event aims to bring the community together, encouraging them to walk more and get involved with their local team. The walk was led by Alex Totten, Cecil Meiklejohn and Fergus the Fox.

Kelpies to Kick-Off walking event at Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, September 14. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

