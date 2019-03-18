15 of the best B&Bs in Scotland to mark National B&B Week

National B&B Week takes place from March 18-24.

B&Bs across the UK are offering guests extra perks such as free champagne on arrival, unlimited ice cream and complimentary afternoon tea. Head to https://bandbweek.com/offers for more information and to book a stay. To mark the event, here are some of the top-rated B&Bs from around the country.

1. The Spey Modern Scottish d�cor with stylish touches of tartan give a definitive Highland vibe, adding to the quintessentially Scottish experience in this property situated in the beautiful Cairngorms National Park. https://thespey.co.uk

2. Applecross B&B Quaint, remote and surrounded by the gorgeous Applecross peninsula, this bed and breakfast caters to those trying to get away from it all whilst still having all the comforts of home. www.applecrossbedandbreakfast.co.uk

3. Blervie House Guests can luxuriate in this elegant stately home that sits on a private estate of 300 acres and it's not just the grounds that are expansive! Spacious rooms with comfortable beds await. https://blervie.com

4. Highland Spirit Spirit by name, spirit by nature, this B&B is located in whisky capital Dufftown, plus Visit Scotland awarded it the prestigious Gold Star for excellence in service, even more reason to visit! http://www.highlandspiritbandb.co.uk

