112 pictures from Falkirk’s dazzling fireworks display in Callendar Park

Thousands turned out for Falkirk’s annual fireworks extravaganza in Callendar Park on Tuesday night.

Musical entertainment was provided by local bands Sonic Blues and Primes before the skies were lit up with the fireworks display. Photographer Michael Gillen was among the crowds capturing images on the night.

Annual fireworks display in Callendar Park, Falkirk on Tuesday, November 5. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

