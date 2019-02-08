10 of the best places to get married in Falkirk

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, thoughts are turning to matters of the heart.

So, with there likely to be a surge of marriage proposals on the day, we take a look at some of the best venues in the area to tie the knot.

1. Airth Castle What better location if you want to feel like a princess on your big day than this beautiful building which dates back to the 14th century.

2. Grange Manor This former home of an Earl in Grangemouth has the country manor appeal to make any bride and groom feel special.

3. Macdonald Inchyra Another traditional manor house, the Inchyra has fabulous spa and leisure facilities to allow the happy couple to relax prior to the big day.

4. Falkirk Wheel It may not be a wedding at sea but ceremonies have taken place at the Falkirk Wheel in its visitor centre.

