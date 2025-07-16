Uncover your unique family story with a MyHeritage DNA kit | Canva

Think you know your Scottish roots? This DNA kit could reveal a few surprises — and it’s now just £29.

If you’ve always thought of yourself as 100% Scottish, here’s your chance to find out for sure — and maybe uncover a few surprises.

For a very limited time, MyHeritage is offering its DNA kit for just £29 instead of £79, exclusively through this link. That’s a huge 63% saving — but the deal won’t last forever.

The process is simple. Take a painless cheek swab, return it in the prepaid envelope, and in just a few weeks you’ll receive a detailed online report revealing your ancestry. You might confirm family stories of Norse blood from Shetland and Orkney, or discover deep Gaelic roots tied to the Highlands and islands. Studies show that many Scots also carry traces of Norman and Irish lineage, reflecting centuries of movement across the British Isles.

A MyHeritage DNA kit can help connect the stories behind old family photos to your true ancestry. | Canva

But Scotland’s history has always been more diverse than many realise. African and Asian seafarers settled in ports like Glasgow and Greenock in the 19th century, and Italian families put down roots in Edinburgh and Dundee — all contributing to the country’s rich cultural fabric.

Whether your family hails from Aberdeen, Inverness, Paisley, Perth or the Borders, or arrived more recently from further afield, this test helps everyone uncover their unique place in Scotland’s story. Celebrate every part of your heritage and even connect with distant relatives you never knew you had.

Find out more about the MyHeritage DNA kit today through this exclusive link.

