Retro: Young Americans visited Carrongrange School October 2014

The Young Americans had visited Falkirk in the past, but this was the first time that they had spent their time in the area with one school. The team ran workshops with 130 Carrongrange pupils which promoted singing, dancing and acting and also confidence building and team work. The visit was rounded off with a final show which saw children perform their new-found skills. The school said: “They had wonderful feedback from the children and their parents, with a lot of the kids saying they thought they would never be able to do anything like that. It was wonderful.” The school had expressed their thanks for 14 financial donations from groups, individuals and businesses who made the visit possible.