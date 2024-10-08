Young Americans performance troupe perform with the children and take workshops.Young Americans performance troupe perform with the children and take workshops.
Retro: Young Americans visited Carrongrange School October 2014

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:51 BST
Back in October 2014 youngsters from Carrongrange School enjoyed a wonderful time when a renowned theatre group visited for three days.

The Young Americans had visited Falkirk in the past, but this was the first time that they had spent their time in the area with one school. The team ran workshops with 130 Carrongrange pupils which promoted singing, dancing and acting and also confidence building and team work. The visit was rounded off with a final show which saw children perform their new-found skills. The school said: “They had wonderful feedback from the children and their parents, with a lot of the kids saying they thought they would never be able to do anything like that. It was wonderful.” The school had expressed their thanks for 14 financial donations from groups, individuals and businesses who made the visit possible.

One of the Young Americans.

One of the Young Americans. Photo: Alistair Pryde

The show in full flow.

The show in full flow. Photo: Alistair Pryde

The performance included both pupils and the Young Americans.

The performance included both pupils and the Young Americans. Photo: Alistair Pryde

Young Americans performance troupe perform for the children.

Young Americans performance troupe perform for the children. Photo: Alistair Pryde

