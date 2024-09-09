Retro: Yes Campaign Falkirk September 2014

Mr Salmond joined former independent Falkirk MSP and Labour MP Dennis Canavan at the Yes Campaign event held in the Park Hotel.

It was a fortnight before the Scottish Independence Referendum, the former First Minister addressed a full house at the hotel. Yes Campaign headquarters reported on its Facebook page pointed to a well-attended meeting where Mr Salmond and Mr Canavan, who was chairing the meeting, were both well received.

Debbie Simpson said: “Great night. When Alex Salmond speaks you know he cares about Scotland and wants what’s best for the Scottish people.” Nicola Davidson said: “Great to see Dennis in the forefront. He so deserves the position as a politician of great credibility, conviction and public service. He has my trust.”

1 . Yes Campaign Park Hotel Then First Minister Alex Salmond addresses Yes meeting chaired by Dennis Canavan.

2 . Yes Campaign Park Hotel Large turnout for the meeting.

3 . Yes Campaign Park Hotel Alex Salmond addresses Yes meeting.