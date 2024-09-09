Retro: Yes Campaign Falkirk September 2014

By Michael Gillen
Published 9th Sep 2024, 18:13 BST
Back in early September 2014 then First Minister Alex Salmond visited Falkirk to drive forward the case for an independent Scotland.

Mr Salmond joined former independent Falkirk MSP and Labour MP Dennis Canavan at the Yes Campaign event held in the Park Hotel.

It was a fortnight before the Scottish Independence Referendum, the former First Minister addressed a full house at the hotel. Yes Campaign headquarters reported on its Facebook page pointed to a well-attended meeting where Mr Salmond and Mr Canavan, who was chairing the meeting, were both well received.

Debbie Simpson said: “Great night. When Alex Salmond speaks you know he cares about Scotland and wants what’s best for the Scottish people.” Nicola Davidson said: “Great to see Dennis in the forefront. He so deserves the position as a politician of great credibility, conviction and public service. He has my trust.”

Then First Minister Alex Salmond addresses Yes meeting chaired by Dennis Canavan.

1. Yes Campaign Park Hotel

Then First Minister Alex Salmond addresses Yes meeting chaired by Dennis Canavan. Photo: Michael Gillen

Large turnout for the meeting.

2. Yes Campaign Park Hotel

Large turnout for the meeting. Photo: Michael Gillen

Alex Salmond addresses Yes meeting.

3. Yes Campaign Park Hotel

Alex Salmond addresses Yes meeting. Photo: Michael Gillen

Audience listen intently.

4. Yes Campaign Park Hotel

Audience listen intently. Photo: Michael Gillen

