Retro: Were you following in Murray's steps back in July 2013.

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 12th Jul 2024, 17:48 BST
Back in July 2013 tennis stars of the future turned out to practice their strokes at a special event held to mark Andy Murray’s Wimbledon success.

It may not have been the hallowed surroundings of the All England Lawn Tennis Club but Dollar Park had all the excitement and enthusiasm usually seen at Wimbledon. Organised by Falkirk Community Trust’s sports development staff,there was an open invitation for people of all ages to turn up and try their hand at the Falkirk park on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1000 people turned up and Kirsty Humphries, a sports development officer with the trust, said the response was overwhelming. She said: “The whole place was really buzzing with everyone having a great time. “Over the four hours we were running there must have been about 1000 in the park which is magnificent.”

Finlay Taylor age 9, Abby Dickson age 11, Lucas Laing age 11, Olivia Smart age 8.

Finlay Taylor age 9, Abby Dickson age 11, Lucas Laing age 11, Olivia Smart age 8. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Ready to take their turn.

Ready to take their turn. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Might have missed this one.

Might have missed this one. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Open sessions to celebrate Andy Murray's Wimbledon success.

Open sessions to celebrate Andy Murray's Wimbledon success. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

