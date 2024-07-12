Retro: Were you following in Murray's steps back in July 2013.

It may not have been the hallowed surroundings of the All England Lawn Tennis Club but Dollar Park had all the excitement and enthusiasm usually seen at Wimbledon. Organised by Falkirk Community Trust’s sports development staff,there was an open invitation for people of all ages to turn up and try their hand at the Falkirk park on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 1000 people turned up and Kirsty Humphries, a sports development officer with the trust, said the response was overwhelming. She said: “The whole place was really buzzing with everyone having a great time. “Over the four hours we were running there must have been about 1000 in the park which is magnificent.”
