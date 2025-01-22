Retro: Well Red Falkirk pupils in 2015

Over 300 local high school pupils sporting red clothes and accessories, crowded into Falkirk Town Hall to see Provost Pat Reid, wearing his red robes of office, present author Alan Gibbons with the Red Book Award 2015 for his book ‘Raining Fire’.

Yvonne Manning, Falkirk’s principal librarian, organised the event. She said: “We always have a bit of fun with our awards and dress in red colours. It’s the energy of the young people that makes everything brilliant throughout the morning and afternoon events.”

The annual event gave the area’s young would-be scribes a chance to meet published authors and pick their brains about their creative process. Joining winner Alan on the shortlist were Oisin McGann for ‘Rat Runners’, Cathy McPhail for ‘Mosi’s War’ and Alex Woolf for ‘Soul Shadows’.

Pupils from Grangemouth, Denny, St Mungo’s, Braes, Falkirk, Graeme and Larbert High Schools used acting, and presentations to put over their own creative interpretations of the four books.

1 . Red Book Awards 2015 St Mungo's S3 pupil Charlie Gribbon interviews winner Alan Gibbons.

2 . Red Book Awards 2015 Wearing red was the request.