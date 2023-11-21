News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Wallacestone Primary 7 Ceilidh danceWallacestone Primary 7 Ceilidh dance
Wallacestone Primary 7 Ceilidh dance

Retro: Wallacestone Primary ceilidh 2012

Wallacestone Primary marked St. Andrew’s Day in fine style back in 2012.
By Michael Gillen
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:10 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:11 GMT

Wallacestone Primary held a ceilidh organised by the 2012 P7 pupils to do sometraditional Scottish country dancing along to the music we Scots know and love. Music included old favourites from ‘Ye Bonnie Banks and Braes’ to modernones like ‘500 Miles’ by The Proclaimers and ‘Caledonia’.

P7 teacher Karen Hervey said: “We had a varied programme with singers, baronets, piano and dances. The children are very talented and loved the night. it’s important for them to learn about their country’s heritage and the feedback from parents was brilliant.” More than £485 was raised for school funds at the event.

Step, one two three.

1. Wallacestone Primary ceilidh

Step, one two three. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Everyone on the dance floor.

2. Wallacestone Primary ceilidh

Everyone on the dance floor. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Poetry reading.

3. Wallacestone Primary ceilidh

Poetry reading. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Concentrating on the steps.

4. Wallacestone Primary ceilidh

Concentrating on the steps. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page