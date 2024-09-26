Retro: Wallacestone Primary 50th anniversary October 2104

Carla Jardine (nee Swinney), who was a teacher at the school, was included in the memorabilia display from when she was a pupil there as it marked the 50th year at its current location in Braemar Gardens, Brightons. An old Falkirk Herald photograph, which was part of the exhibition, showed her and then head teacher Margaret MacDonald, who had been at the school for 22 years, when Carla was in P3 in 1993. The school had invited the local community to browse and reminisce about their school days. Mrs MacDonald said: “It was a brilliant day, and it was really nice to speak to everyone who used to come here and hear their stories. “I’d like to thank everyone who came along and took part. It really made the day a special one for everybody.”