Retro: Victoria Primary Nativity 2012
Back in 2012 Michael Moose the Nativity was the only show in town.
Animal magic: Pupils from Victoria Primary School performed their own take on the Nativity story with three wise animals instead of men visiting baby Jesus when he was born. The show, called Michael Moose, went down well with parents and staff and the P1, P2 and P3 children of 2012 classes managed to raise £250 by selling programmes and other activities.
Principal Amanda Martin said: “It was an excellent event day and there was a great turnout from parents who really enjoyed it. As you’d expect from a children’s play there were a few funny unscripted moments, one being when a couple of angels had a bit of a disagreement, shall we say, on stage.”
