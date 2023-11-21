News you can trust since 1845
Retro: Victoria Primary Nativity 2012

Back in 2012 Michael Moose the Nativity was the only show in town.
By Michael Gillen
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:51 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:52 GMT

Animal magic: Pupils from Victoria Primary School performed their own take on the Nativity story with three wise animals instead of men visiting baby Jesus when he was born. The show, called Michael Moose, went down well with parents and staff and the P1, P2 and P3 children of 2012 classes managed to raise £250 by selling programmes and other activities.

Principal Amanda Martin said: “It was an excellent event day and there was a great turnout from parents who really enjoyed it. As you’d expect from a children’s play there were a few funny unscripted moments, one being when a couple of angels had a bit of a disagreement, shall we say, on stage.”

A cheer from one of the performers.

Angels in full voice.

More of the cast entertain the audience.

Two of the three wise animals.

