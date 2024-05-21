Retro: Victoria Primary Fun Day 2012

By Michael Gillen
Published 21st May 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 15:21 BST
Back in May 2012 fun was the word of the day at Victoria Primary School as pupils, staff and families lapped up the sunshine.

The community event was organised by the school’s parent council, Victoria’s Voices, and raised a whopping £1200 for school funds. Children were treated to visits from both fire and police officers and a double decker soft play bus. Kids also got henna tattoos, played football and dipped marshmallows in chocolate fountains among otherheavenly treats on the day.

Parent council chairperson Susan Deery said: “We’d like to extend our thanks to all the local businesses who supported the event, all the volunteers and to everyone who chose to come along on what was a wonderful day. It was very well attended. We wanted to raise money for the school while giving the community, families and children a great day.”

Brandon 8 and Aiden Cole 6 with Amy Sullivan 4, Sammie Breton 4 and Colin Grant, Fire Fighter. Photo: John Devlin

1. Victoria Primary Fun Day

Brandon 8 and Aiden Cole 6 with Amy Sullivan 4, Sammie Breton 4 and Colin Grant, Fire Fighter. Photo: John Devlin

Inflatable fun on this slide.

2. Victoria Primary Fun Day

Inflatable fun on this slide. Photo: John Devlin

Scott Thomson 12 with Falkirk FC Henna Tattoo. Photo: John Devlin

3. Victoria Primary Fun Day

Scott Thomson 12 with Falkirk FC Henna Tattoo. Photo: John Devlin

The Navy Blue Henna Tattoo.

4. Victoria Primary Fun Day

The Navy Blue Henna Tattoo. Photo: John Devlin

