Retro: Victoria Primary Fun Day 2012

The community event was organised by the school’s parent council, Victoria’s Voices, and raised a whopping £1200 for school funds. Children were treated to visits from both fire and police officers and a double decker soft play bus. Kids also got henna tattoos, played football and dipped marshmallows in chocolate fountains among otherheavenly treats on the day.

Parent council chairperson Susan Deery said: “We’d like to extend our thanks to all the local businesses who supported the event, all the volunteers and to everyone who chose to come along on what was a wonderful day. It was very well attended. We wanted to raise money for the school while giving the community, families and children a great day.”