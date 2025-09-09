Retro: Team Falkirk MoonWalk Edinburgh 2012

The Walk the Walk charity founded by Nina Barough is a grant-making breast cancer charity known for its MoonWalk marathons. The Edinburgh one is very popular and has raised millions of pounds which goes to help lots of cancer services around the country. In 2012 £3m had been donated by the charity to help build the Maggie's Forth Valley centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.
Take a look and revisit the walk from 2012. Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.