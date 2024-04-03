Retro: Strathcarron Princess Royal visit 2013

The princess, wearing a white scarf, and a green knee-length Harris Tweed coat with a gold Strathcarron Hospice brooch pinned to the collar, was welcomed by chief executive Irene McKie and management committee chairman Tom Ogilvie. A fanfare was provided by the Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band, led by pipe major David Russell.

The princess then spent around 90 minutes inside the hospice chatting to patients and staff. Following a tour of the hospice, The Princess Royal chatted outside with some of the fundraisers who were standing along the driveway.