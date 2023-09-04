Retro: Strathcarron It's a Knockout 2012

The venue for Strathcarron Hospice It's a Knockout was King's Park in Stirling. On a very sunny day perfect for the foam-filled inflatable obstacle course. Just like then the hospice relies on donations and fundraising to provide the service it gives across the Forth Valley area. The hospice needs to raise £14,632 every single day to keep its vital services running. See here for events the hospice has in the coming months to help raise that daily target.