Retro: Strathcarron Hospice Santa Dash 2014

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 10th Dec 2024, 11:34 BST
Back in 2014 Santas dashed for Strathcarron Hospice.

We all know there is only ONE Father Christmas - but big fans of the man in the red suit were happy to play the role and raise money for a good cause. Over 140 tackled the Santa Dash’ in Callendar Park to collect cash for Strathcarron Hospice.

Young and old ran, walked or were pushed around the course cheered on by family and friends. The event launched in 2013 boosted hospice funds by over £2000 - and the organisers are confident that total will be more for its second year. Community fundraiser Coleena Brodie said: “Mums, dads, children and their grandparents all turned up on the day. Some ran 5k and others walked the 2k route around the park and seemed to enjoy every minute of the challenge. We are very grateful for their support once again and wish them all a Merry Christmas’.

Johnson and Ferrier families.

1. Strathcarron Hospice Santa Dash

Johnson and Ferrier families. Photo: Alan Murray

And the Santas are off on their dash.

2. Strathcarron Hospice Santa Dash

And the Santas are off on their dash. Photo: Alan Murray

Lots of smiles and a couple of slipped beards.

3. Strathcarron Hospice Santa Dash

Lots of smiles and a couple of slipped beards. Photo: Alan Murray

One Santa doing a bit of chauffeuring.

4. Strathcarron Hospice Santa Dash

One Santa doing a bit of chauffeuring. Photo: Alan Murray

