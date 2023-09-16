News you can trust since 1845
Retro: Strathcarron Hospice 10K 2013

Hundreds of runners from across Scotland assembled in Denny on Sunday to take part in the Strathcarron 10-kilometre road race.
By Michael Gillen
Published 16th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST

The annual event raises thousands of pounds for the hospice in Fankerton and sees participants complete a scenic course through Stirlingshire, beginning at Denny High School in Herbertshire. Just under 400 runners took part this year. They enjoyed perfect conditions for middle-distance running.Strathcarron Hospice were delighted that so many runners turned out to support them. It's still possible to enter this year's 10K which takes place on October 1. See the link. Here. Entries close September 26.

