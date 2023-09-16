Retro: Strathcarron Hospice 10K 2013

The annual event raises thousands of pounds for the hospice in Fankerton and sees participants complete a scenic course through Stirlingshire, beginning at Denny High School in Herbertshire. Just under 400 runners took part this year. They enjoyed perfect conditions for middle-distance running.Strathcarron Hospice were delighted that so many runners turned out to support them. It's still possible to enter this year's 10K which takes place on October 1. See the link. Here. Entries close September 26.