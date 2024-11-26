Christmas Lights switched on by Ninja TurtlesChristmas Lights switched on by Ninja Turtles
Retro: Stenhousemuir Christmas Lights switched on by Ninja Turtles 2014

By Michael Gillen

Published 26th Nov 2024, 15:49 BST
Back in November 2014 it was Christmas cheer as Stenhousemuir celebrated the festive season.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and the feeling of good cheer spread to Stenhousemuir. Santa and super-hero favourites the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles invited a lucky member of the crowd onto the stage to carry out the official lights switch on ceremony after a fun-filled day of music and street entertainment that everyone enjoyed.

Big Bad Wolf Children's Theatre Company.

1. Stenhousemuir Christmas Lights switched on

Big Bad Wolf Children's Theatre Company. Photo: Alan Rennie

Ninja Turtles with some fans.

2. Stenhousemuir Christmas Lights switched on

Ninja Turtles with some fans. Photo: Alan Rennie

One of the entertainers perform.

3. Stenhousemuir Christmas Lights switched on

One of the entertainers perform. Photo: Alan Rennie

These two reindeer were having a great time.

4. Stenhousemuir Christmas Lights switched on

These two reindeer were having a great time. Photo: Alan Rennie

