Retro: Stenhousemuir Christmas Lights switched on by Ninja Turtles 2014

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and the feeling of good cheer spread to Stenhousemuir. Santa and super-hero favourites the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles invited a lucky member of the crowd onto the stage to carry out the official lights switch on ceremony after a fun-filled day of music and street entertainment that everyone enjoyed.
Big Bad Wolf Children's Theatre Company. Photo: Alan Rennie
Ninja Turtles with some fans. Photo: Alan Rennie
One of the entertainers perform. Photo: Alan Rennie
These two reindeer were having a great time. Photo: Alan Rennie
