Retro: Stenhouse School of Dance

The Stenhouse School of Dance, was established in 1956 by Irene Langlands and it has been a cornerstone of the Falkirk dance community since then. Its inaugural classes were held at the Plough Hotel in Stenhousemuir. Over the years, the school expanded its offerings and locations, eventually establishing its own studio in Falkirk’s Melville Lane.

Under Miss Langlands’ leadership, the school provided instruction in various dance genres, including ballet, modern, tap, freestyle, and acrobatic dance. Her dedication led many students to achieve success as Scottish champions, West End performers, dance teachers, and choreographers, influencing the dance scene both locally and internationally. In 2020, after 64 years of teaching and inspiring countless dancers, Miss Langlands retired. Due to pandemic restrictions, a celebration was postponed but eventually held in 2024 at Grangemouth Town Hall, where former pupils and teachers honored her remarkable contributions. Today, the school now called, Stenhouse Performing Arts, continues under the guidance of current principal Lainie Bental.

1 . Stenhouse School of Dance Stenhouse School of Dance. Larbert 1959. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Stenhouse School of Dance Stenhouse School of Dance. Bo'ness 1960's. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Stenhouse School of Dance Stenhouse School of Dance 1960s Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4 . Stenhouse School of Dance Stenhouse School of Dance. Larbert 1966. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales