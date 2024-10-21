Retro: Shieldhill Primary School 50th anniversary October 2014

Pupils at Shieldhill Primary took a step back in time to the Swinging Sixties to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary at its present location. Festivities included music, fashion and memories from the era as pupils from every class took part in a range of activities to learn about the free-spirited decade which changed the world. Former pupils through the decades and parents visited to see a memorial wall full of old pictures and stories. P3 and P4 pupils played playground 60s games and made badges and magnets to sell, P6 children did songs and dances famous from the time and the P7s held a colourful fashion show full of flower power.