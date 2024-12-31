Some happy diners.Some happy diners.
Some happy diners.

Retro: School Dinners at St Andrew's Primary School January 2015

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 31st Dec 2024, 17:08 GMT
Back in January 2015 we visited St Andrew's Primary School to check out school dinners.

The then Education Secretary, John Swinney had launched a review of school food and drink to source food for school meals more locally. That got us thinking about what was your favourite and least favourite school dinner?

The pupils at St Andrew's Primary School certainly look like they enjoyed the menu options back in 2015.

Claire Smith in charge of the dinners.

1. School dinners

Claire Smith in charge of the dinners. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
A tasty bite.

2. School dinners

A tasty bite. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Looking forward to getting her choice plated up.

3. School dinners

Looking forward to getting her choice plated up. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Lunch with friends.

4. School dinners

Lunch with friends. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:John Swinney
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice