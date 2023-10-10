News you can trust since 1845
Retro: Sacred Heart Golden Jubilee 2013

Fifty great years of excellence in education. A school marked 50 years in its building with a celebration mass and a very special guest last week.
By Michael Gillen
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST

Grangemouth’s Sacred Heart Primary School welcomed Bishop Stephen Robson from the Archdiocese of St Andrews, who joined the local parish priestCanon Leo Glancy to address staff and youngsters on the special occasion.

Headteacher Mary McCreery said: “Our guests said the mass while the children did readings and prayers. It was a great day.”

Officially opened on October 22, 1963, in Bowhouse Road, the school was originally founded in1901 in Kerse Road, before staff and pupils moved to the new premises in August 1963.

The mass signalled the start of the school’s special year and a whole host of events will be taking place at Sacred Heart over the coming weeks and months.

Some of the events planned for the coming school year include a1960s style cafe, complete with Beatles’ hits playing in the background, for parents and grandparents on two afternoons in February, a school funday on May 30, a golden jubilee photo session and a social event for parents organised by the Parent Council.

50th anniversary mass celebration.

1. Sacred Heart 2013

50th anniversary mass celebration. Photo: Gary Hutchison

Bishop Stephen Robson and Monsignor Leo Clancy.

2. Sacred Heart 2013

Bishop Stephen Robson and Monsignor Leo Clancy. Photo: Gary Hutchison

Pupils during the mass.

3. Sacred Heart 2013

Pupils during the mass. Photo: Gary Hutchison

Bishop Stephen Robson.

4. Sacred Heart 2013

Bishop Stephen Robson. Photo: Gary Hutchison

