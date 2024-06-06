Retro: Rod Stewart Falkirk Stadium June 2014

By Michael Gillen
Published 6th Jun 2024, 18:13 BST
Back in June 2014 They came to party ... all 18,000 of them and by the end of his concert Rod Stewart had made sure everyone had a night to remember.

Falkirk Stadium had never seen anything like it and, going by his reaction when he came on stage, the legendary rocker was delighted by the response.

Everyone was waiting for Rod’s arrival and they weren’t disappointed. With his band and backing singers on stage, Roderick David Stewart stepped forward launching straight away into the 1976 hit 'This Old Heart of Mine’ ... and the crowd went wild.Forget the 18,000 seats, the majority of them were on their feet dancing and singing along to almost every word of the entire two-hour set.Next up was 'We're Having A Party’ followed by 'Tonight’s the Night’ and that’s exactly what it was like, a giant party night with a few friends, some drinks and a great sing-along, although perhaps a few more people than would fit into a normal party venue.The set was slick with his talented band and backing singers given an opportunity to show off their own skills, with the version of Proud Mary’ a particular standout.Rod had his usual chat with the audience as he effortlessly made his way through his repertoire of hits that everyone wanted to hear, including Maggie May’, You Wear It Well’, Sailing’ and Sweet Little Rock and Roller’.He also made a poignant dedication of 'Rhythm Of My Heart’ to the D-Day veterans.But all too soon it was time for him to go with his encore of 'Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’ the signal for a huge firework display over the stage.It may have been the longest day, but for everyone in the stadium on Saturday evening it wasn’t long enough.

Rod makes his way on stage.

1. Rod Stewart Falkirk Stadium June 2014

Rod makes his way on stage. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Straight into fans favourite.

2. Rod Stewart Falkirk Stadium June 2014

Straight into fans favourite. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Fans waiting for the gate to open.

3. Rod Stewart Falkirk Stadium June 2014

Fans waiting for the gate to open. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Rod and his band.

4. Rod Stewart Falkirk Stadium June 2014

Rod and his band. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page