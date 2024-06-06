Retro: Rod Stewart Falkirk Stadium June 2014

Everyone was waiting for Rod’s arrival and they weren’t disappointed. With his band and backing singers on stage, Roderick David Stewart stepped forward launching straight away into the 1976 hit 'This Old Heart of Mine’ ... and the crowd went wild.Forget the 18,000 seats, the majority of them were on their feet dancing and singing along to almost every word of the entire two-hour set.Next up was 'We're Having A Party’ followed by 'Tonight’s the Night’ and that’s exactly what it was like, a giant party night with a few friends, some drinks and a great sing-along, although perhaps a few more people than would fit into a normal party venue.The set was slick with his talented band and backing singers given an opportunity to show off their own skills, with the version of Proud Mary’ a particular standout.Rod had his usual chat with the audience as he effortlessly made his way through his repertoire of hits that everyone wanted to hear, including Maggie May’, You Wear It Well’, Sailing’ and Sweet Little Rock and Roller’.He also made a poignant dedication of 'Rhythm Of My Heart’ to the D-Day veterans.But all too soon it was time for him to go with his encore of 'Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’ the signal for a huge firework display over the stage.It may have been the longest day, but for everyone in the stadium on Saturday evening it wasn’t long enough.