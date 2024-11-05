Retro: Remembrance Sunday 2012

Every one a life lost in conflict. Each a Bairn who never returned home.

After countless hours poring over war and service records, census details and other old documents, a dedicated team had prepared the Rolls of Honour for the former Falkirk Burgh.

The two books gave a glimpse into the past when hundreds upon hundreds took the King’s shilling and enlisted.

The First World War roll lists the 1215 who never returned – from a population at the time in the burgh of just over 11,000 – and 465 who died in the Second World War.

One of those appearing in the records for the Great War is Second Lieutenant Charles Timony. Like countless others who were killed in action or died later from his wounds, his obituary was printed in The Falkirk Herald. However, it wasn’t his first mention in the columns of this newspaper.

Charles Timony was its chief reporter when he enlisted in the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders in October 1915. He quickly became a sergeant, before being sent to the Army base in Ripon as an instructor.

In December 1916 he was transferred to the cadet corps and in March the following year received his commission before being posted to the Highland Light Infantry.

The report of his death noted: “He had been in France for over a year and passed through some very heavy fighting. Three months before he was wounded and gassed but after a short spell in hospital he returned to the frontline.”

He was killed in action on August 24, 1918, only 78 days before peace was declared.

A native of Glasgow, tributes were generous to the “esteemed colleague and chivalrous friend” who died before he had time to make real headway in his chosen profession.

Both books were dedicated at the annual Remembrance Sunday service which followed the parade to the Cenotaph in Camelon Road.

Politicians and civic leaders joined representatives from the Armed Forces and former servicemen and women, as well as other local organisations and schoolchildren, to lay wreaths and pay homage to the Fallen. A church service followed at Falkirk Old and St Modan’s Parish Church.

Similar events took place in towns and villages across the district. In Grangemouth the event was organised by the local Royal British Legion Scotland branch with a service in Abbotsgrange Church before a parade to the War Memorial in Zetland Park.

In Denny, the service at Denny Old Parish followed the act of Remembrance at the War Memorial in Stirling Street – the last to be held here before it is moved as part of the redevelopment.

