Retro: Queen's Baton Relay Falkirk June 2014

Starting in Denny, pausing at Denny High School then onto Larbert and Forth Valley Hospital. Cheering crowds lined the route as the Queen’s Baton Relay made its way through Camelon to The Falkirk Wheel. Young and old from across the district, with a smattering of tourists thrown in, eagerly awaited the arrival. The Relay route went through Falkirk High Street to Callendar Park where hundreds of enthusiastic schoolchildren waited on it to arrive. Larbert, Stenhousemuir, Bo'ness, Blackness and Grangemouth saw the Baton too.
The Helix and the Kelpies were the final venue where former Commonwealth Games gold medal gymnast Steve Frew of Grangemouth brought it to the Great Lawn and formally handed over for the next stage of its route through Clackmannanshire.
The Falkirk area Batonbearers were: Stewart Crawford, Cameron Walker, June Hammell, Alf Collington, Danielle Fullard, Mark Winning, Stephen Tonge, Margaret Cameron, Alan Miller, Amanda Rutherford, Scott Cameron, Kirsty Fannon, Eric Appelbe, Douglas Pennie, Alex Watters, Jill Hendry, Lesley McEwan, Lynda Duffell, Denis Shovlin, Kirsty MacGowan, Myra Perkins, Fraser Johnston, Jim Wilson, Meghan Plummer, Lisa McCann, Ross Vickers, Connor Cloughley, Tam Brown, Colin Brown, John Swan, Leslie Stoddart, Des Tinney, Molly Williamson, Dean Black, Matt Dodd, Janette Stevenson, Christina Snedden, Alison Mackie, Fraser Malcolm, Ann Henderson, Willie Day, Carol Milne, Robbie Crow, Derek Callahan, John Bunyan, Stuart Adams, Isaac Fitzsimmons, Kay McGillivray, Fiona Matheson, Ria Marshall, Chris Wheeler, William Sharp, Robert Bell, Sharon Kyle, Ciaran Robertson, Conor Gordon, Blair Fowler, Daniel Tran, Craig Mathieson, Darren Ritchie, Lewis Findlay, Chloe MacDonald, Lilias Snedden, Jak Scott, Andrew Wright, Alan Shanks, Laura Shanks, Kerry Henderson, Mark Mathurin, Eric Ross, Nadia Qayum, Gareth Williams, Damien Hutchins, Linda Cairncross, Jayne Clason, Sandy Robertson, Logan Clarke, Alexander Fraser, Shirley McIntosh, Kyle Ramsay, Caroline Lawless, Emma Johnston, John Fairgrieve, Sue Walker, Lynne McLeod, Julie Deans, Anthea Bundy, Bill Wintrup, Alan Keith, Anne Riley, Keith Bunyan, Charlotte McKenzie, Robert Callahan, Alexander McCulley, Alice Hamilton, Rebecca Murray, Lewis Wynne, Taylor Nimmo, Alex Hall, Barbara McConnell and Steve Frew.