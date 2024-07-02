Retro: Queen's Baton Relay Falkirk June 2014

Starting in Denny, pausing at Denny High School then onto Larbert and Forth Valley Hospital. Cheering crowds lined the route as the Queen’s Baton Relay made its way through Camelon to The Falkirk Wheel. Young and old from across the district, with a smattering of tourists thrown in, eagerly awaited the arrival. The Relay route went through Falkirk High Street to Callendar Park where hundreds of enthusiastic schoolchildren waited on it to arrive. Larbert, Stenhousemuir, Bo'ness, Blackness and Grangemouth saw the Baton too.