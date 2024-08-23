Retro: Pirates on parade in Denny August 2013

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 08:30 BST
Back in the summer of 2013 visitors to Denny could be forgiven for thinking that the town centre had been taken over by pirates.

Instead it was members of the public who had taken the chance to don eye patches, hats and wield plastic cutlasses as part of the annual Denny Fun Day.Organised by Falkirk Community Trust, those attending were asked to dress in pirate fashion.A swashbuckling treasure hunt took place, and children also had the chance to make their own eye patches.

Swashbuckling pirate show.

Swashbuckling pirate show.

Swashbuckling pirate show. Photo: John Devlin

Abseiling off the rock climb.

Abseiling off the rock climb.

Abseiling off the rock climb. Photo: John Devlin

Rock climbing, all the way to the top.

Rock climbing, all the way to the top.

Rock climbing, all the way to the top. Photo: John Devlin

Parrots and Pirates in Denny.

Parrots and Pirates in Denny.

Parrots and Pirates in Denny. Photo: John Devlin

