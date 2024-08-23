Retro: Pirates on parade in Denny August 2013

Instead it was members of the public who had taken the chance to don eye patches, hats and wield plastic cutlasses as part of the annual Denny Fun Day.Organised by Falkirk Community Trust, those attending were asked to dress in pirate fashion.A swashbuckling treasure hunt took place, and children also had the chance to make their own eye patches.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.