Retro: Pirates and Princesses Parade 2014

The cold weather didn’t deter the crowds and everyone wrapped up warm, determined to enjoy the popular afternoon, organised by Falkirk Delivers. Staff in shops and cafes also joined in the fun getting into the spirit of the afternoon by dressing up. Town centre manager Alastair Mitchell said the event was a huge success.
Pirates and Princesses gather for the parade. Photo: Michael Gillen
Captain Barbossa leads Pirates and Princesses Parade. Photo: Michael Gillen
Young pirate Jamie Laidlaw 7 from Grangemouth. Photo: Michael Gillen
These pirates were full of smiles. Photo: Michael Gillen