Retro: Pirates and Princesses Parade 2014

Back in 2014 swashbuckling adventure came to Falkirk’s High Street as pesky pirates and pretty princesses descended on the town centre. Captain Barbossa and his crew from The Scurvy Shark were around for the fourth annual parade.
By Michael Gillen
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:38 GMT

The cold weather didn’t deter the crowds and everyone wrapped up warm, determined to enjoy the popular afternoon, organised by Falkirk Delivers. Staff in shops and cafes also joined in the fun getting into the spirit of the afternoon by dressing up. Town centre manager Alastair Mitchell said the event was a huge success.

Pirates and Princesses gather for the parade.

1. Pirates and Princesses Parade

Pirates and Princesses gather for the parade. Photo: Michael Gillen

Captain Barbossa leads Pirates and Princesses Parade.

2. Pirates and Princesses Parade.

Captain Barbossa leads Pirates and Princesses Parade. Photo: Michael Gillen

Young pirate Jamie Laidlaw 7 from Grangemouth.

3. Pirates and Princesses Parade.

Young pirate Jamie Laidlaw 7 from Grangemouth. Photo: Michael Gillen

These pirates were full of smiles.

4. Pirates and Princesses Parade.

These pirates were full of smiles. Photo: Michael Gillen

