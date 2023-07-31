News you can trust since 1845
Retro: Party at the Palace 2014

With the plans for this year's Party at the Palace well underway, we take a look back at the first time the two-day family-friendly festival took place in Linlithgow.
By Michael Gillen
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:57 BST

Headlining then were Deacon Blue and Simple Minds. Other acts included Hue and Cry, The View, James Grant, Frightened Rabbit, Horse, The Silencers and The Bluebells.

This year's headliners due to appear on August 12 and 13 are Shed Seven and OMD, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark. Other acts performing over the weekend are Happy Mondays, Sister Sledge, Scouting for Girls, Heather Small, Elephant Sessions and Callum Beattie. The Des McLean Comedy Tent also features this year.

Simple Minds

1. Party at the Palace 2014

Simple Minds Photo: Alistair Pryde

Ready for all weathers

2. Party at the Palace 2014

Ready for all weathers Photo: Alistair Pryde

Friends and family together

3. Party at the Palace 2014

Friends and family together Photo: Alistair Pryde

Prepared for the rain

4. Party at the Palace 2014

Prepared for the rain Photo: Alistair Pryde

