Retro: Party at the Palace 2014
With the plans for this year's Party at the Palace well underway, we take a look back at the first time the two-day family-friendly festival took place in Linlithgow.
Headlining then were Deacon Blue and Simple Minds. Other acts included Hue and Cry, The View, James Grant, Frightened Rabbit, Horse, The Silencers and The Bluebells.
This year's headliners due to appear on August 12 and 13 are Shed Seven and OMD, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark. Other acts performing over the weekend are Happy Mondays, Sister Sledge, Scouting for Girls, Heather Small, Elephant Sessions and Callum Beattie. The Des McLean Comedy Tent also features this year.
