Retro: One Big Sunday 2002 Falkirk

On Sunday, August 11 Stirling Road playing fields were transformed into a music festival venue and played host to Radio 1's One Big Sunday. Turned out to be a very wet day but that didn't dampen the spirits of the crowd of thousands who braved the elements to see Blue; Darius; Sophie Ellis‐Bextor; Sugababes and Toploader. The biggest cheer of the day was for Darius, who was enjoying his second week at number one with his single Colourblind. DJs Nemone, Jamie Theakston and Steve Lamacq kept the crowds entertained between acts.