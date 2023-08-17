Retro: One Big Sunday 2002 Falkirk

News you can trust since 1845
Do you remember this Radio 1's One Big Sunday in 2002 it was only 21 years ago!
By Michael Gillen
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:06 BST

On Sunday, August 11 Stirling Road playing fields were transformed into a music festival venue and played host to Radio 1's One Big Sunday. Turned out to be a very wet day but that didn't dampen the spirits of the crowd of thousands who braved the elements to see Blue; Darius; Sophie Ellis‐Bextor; Sugababes and Toploader. The biggest cheer of the day was for Darius, who was enjoying his second week at number one with his single Colourblind. DJs Nemone, Jamie Theakston and Steve Lamacq kept the crowds entertained between acts.

Toploader, Joseph Washbourn

1. One Big Sunday 2002

Toploader, Joseph Washbourn Photo: Michael Gillen

Sophie Ellis‐Bextor.

2. One Big Sunday 2002

Sophie Ellis‐Bextor. Photo: Michael Gillen

Darius.

3. One Big Sunday 2002

Darius. Photo: Michael Gillen

Blue, Duncan James.

4. One Big Sunday 2002

Blue, Duncan James. Photo: Michael Gillen

