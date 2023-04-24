Retro Nostalgia 2013: St Bernadette's RC Primary School Opening
First pupils took their places at the new school and we look back at their first year as they are about to celebrate their 10th year.
The district's newest school at the time celebrated its opening in August 2012 with a piper and the launch of 100 balloons watched by Headteacher Cathy Quinn, staff, and pupils in Stenhousemuir. Highlights of the school's first year included the first primary one pupils, Nativity Play, a production of the musical Annie, and the primary seven leavers. Photography on sale here
