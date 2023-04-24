News you can trust since 1845
Retro Nostalgia 2013: St Bernadette's RC Primary School Opening

First pupils took their places at the new school and we look back at their first year as they are about to celebrate their 10th year.

By Michael Gillen
Published 24th Apr 2023, 21:54 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 22:16 BST

The district's newest school at the time celebrated its opening in August 2012 with a piper and the launch of 100 balloons watched by Headteacher Cathy Quinn, staff, and pupils in Stenhousemuir. Highlights of the school's first year included the first primary one pupils, Nativity Play, a production of the musical Annie, and the primary seven leavers. Photography on sale here

St Bernadette's pupils release balloons on the opening of the new school

1. 10th anniversary

St Bernadette's pupils release balloons on the opening of the new school Photo: Michael Gillen

School Opening

2. 10th anniversary

School Opening Photo: Michael Gillen

School Opening Piper, James Bundy

3. 10th anniversary

School Opening Piper, James Bundy Photo: Michael Gillen

School Opening Headteacher Cathy Quinn

4. 10th anniversary

School Opening Headteacher Cathy Quinn Photo: Michael Gillen

