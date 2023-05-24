News you can trust since 1845
Retro Nostalgia 2012: Bear Grylls Barrwood Scout Camp visit

Scouts encounter a great Bear! Outdoors action man Bear Grylls dropped in on Scouts at Barrwood Scout campsite.
By Michael Gillen
Published 24th May 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:03 BST

The adventurer, who was appointed Chief Scout in 2009, made the trip to the popular camp site near Denny as part of a whistle-stop tour of Scotland. While there he helped over 2000 youngsters from across Forth Valley Region celebrate the 'Bearwood Bonanza'.

In recent news Bear Grylls finds he is related to King Robert the Bruce while filming BBC series Who Do You Think You Are? Robert the Bruce was the Scottish king who defeated Edward II at the battle of Bannockburn in 1314 less than five miles from the Barrwood campsite, and Grylls described him as "a clansman who rewrote the rules of conventional soldiering

Chief Scout Bear Grylls arrives

Chief Scout Bear Grylls arrives

Chief Scout Bear Grylls arrives Photo: Michael Gillen

Hundreds of scouts gather for the visit

Bear Grylls Barrwood visit 2012

Hundreds of scouts gather for the visit Photo: Michael Gillen

Grylls has lots of fans

Bear Grylls Barrwood visit 2012

Grylls has lots of fans Photo: Michael Gillen

Autograph hunters

Bear Grylls Barrwood visit 2012

Autograph hunters Photo: Michael Gillen

