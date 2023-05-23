Retro Nostalgia 2009: Falkirk Race for Life Falkirk 2009
Hundreds took part in all shades of pink raising thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK at the Race for Life Falkirk in Callendar Park.
Teams from McKechnie School of Dance, Curves, Kinnaird Primary School, Fee's Crazy Cowgirls, Falkirk Council, and hundreds more took part on what turned out to be a sunny Sunday. You can sign up to take part in this year's race here. The route takes in the scenic grounds of Callendar House and the neighbouring Callendar Woods.
