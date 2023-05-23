News you can trust since 1845
Retro Nostalgia 2009: Falkirk Race for Life Falkirk 2009

Hundreds took part in all shades of pink raising thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK at the Race for Life Falkirk in Callendar Park.
By Michael Gillen
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:03 BST

Teams from McKechnie School of Dance, Curves, Kinnaird Primary School, Fee's Crazy Cowgirls, Falkirk Council, and hundreds more took part on what turned out to be a sunny Sunday. You can sign up to take part in this year's race here. The route takes in the scenic grounds of Callendar House and the neighbouring Callendar Woods.

The warm-up

1. Falkirk Race for Life 2009

The warm-up Photo: Michael Gillen

McKechnie School of Dance

2. Falkirk Race for Life 2009

McKechnie School of Dance Photo: Michael Gillen

Curves

3. Falkirk Race for Life 2009

Curves Photo: Michael Gillen

Kinnaird Primary School

4. Falkirk Race for Life 2009

Kinnaird Primary School Photo: Michael Gillen

