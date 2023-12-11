Retro: Looking back as Grangemouth switched on Christmas lights in 2010

As Christmas 2023 approaches we turn the clock back to look at how residents of Grangemouth celebrated the town’s festive lights being switched on in 2010.

The Children’s Day Queen was on hand to carry out the important task, along with Falkirk’s provost at the time, Pat Reid, while members of Q20 Theatre company entertained the crowds with a performance of Beauty and the Beast.

There was also entertainment from the talented young members of Big Bad Wolf theatre company and musicians Double Trouble.

The town was left twinkling with an array of lights around the centre following the switch on which was captured by Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen.

1 . Grangemouth Christmas lights Christmas lights switched on in Grangemouth by Children's Day Queen Emily Ritchie, ten, helped by her Lady in waiting Emily Dunsmore, 10, Provost Pat Reid, the walking Christmas Trees and the cast of Beauty and the Beast. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Grangemouth Christmas lights Bringing sparkle to Grangemouth town centre. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Grangemouth Christmas lights Lots of smiling faces enjoying the festive occasion. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Grangemouth Christmas lights Q20 theatre performing Beauty and the Beast. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales