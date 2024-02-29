Retro: Larbert HS Trash Fashion Show 2013

The school hosted its third annual trash fashion show, an event that takes trash and transforms it into fashion. The show was a sell-out success with around 450 people in the audience and 64 outfits designed from recycled materials into wearable works of art by pupils from fourth to sixth year. Teaming up with students from Forth Valley College who created all the hair and beauty.

The show had more of a twist as it had a Circus theme and was ably co-ordinated by two ring masters – S6 pupils Stuart Alison and Jaana Cranston. Judges were the rector, Jon Reid, and Angela McLaren and Linda Paterson from Forth Valley college, and Becky Crawford from Stirling High School. They were given the hard task of having to award the prizes, which included best models to Kyle Cochrane and Gao Toole, best S4 designer Hannah Gillies, and best use of recycled materials to Monica Swinney.

The work that has been done through the trash Fashion show has helped Larbert High School win three Green Flags, the only secondary school in Falkirk at that time to receive this honour.

Trash Fashion Show Models getting ready backstage.

Trash Fashion Show Models take to the catwalk.

Trash Fashion Show Excitement backstage as models get ready.

Trash Fashion Show Rose detailing made from trash.