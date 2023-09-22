News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Retro: Larbert HS. On Your Marks, Get Set Cook 2013

Pupils at Larbert High School were cooking up a storm as they created a whole host of tasty treats. Youngsters in S1 and S6 took part in a ‘Ready, Steady, Cook’ style competition, On Your Marks, Get Set Cook.
By Michael Gillen
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 17:10 BST

The young cooks were under the watchful eye of chef Darren Tinkler from ChartwellsCatering hosted the event. Just like the popular TV show, two teams battled it out, with the audience made up of the rest of the pupils voting for their favourite dishes one team created salmon fish cakes with lemon-scented rice, while the other team made beef meatballs with noodles and sweet and sour sauce. Can you remember who won?

On Your Marks, Get Set Cook visits Larbert High School

1. On Your Marks, Get Set Cook

On Your Marks, Get Set Cook visits Larbert High School Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Listening to the rules

2. On Your Marks, Get Set Cook

Listening to the rules Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Red team Mrs McIlwraith, S6 pupil Andrew Lauder and S1 pupil Claire Dickie

3. On Your Marks, Get Set Cook

Red team Mrs McIlwraith, S6 pupil Andrew Lauder and S1 pupil Claire Dickie Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Green team Mrs Burke with S6 pupil Christine Kinnon and S1 pupil Gordon Kirkham

4. On Your Marks, Get Set Cook

Green team Mrs Burke with S6 pupil Christine Kinnon and S1 pupil Gordon Kirkham Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Youngsters