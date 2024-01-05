Retro: Kids hurry to emulate Murray 2013
Back in 2013, Polmont Sports Hall was the venue for tennis stars of the future. Schools tennis tournament by Active Schools.
Andy Murray was in Australia competing for the first Grand Slam titleof 2013 – but a group of primary school pupils made the first moves in followingin his footsteps, by taking to the courts in Polmont.
The Braes cluster of schools competed in the Active Schools competition,won by Maddiston Primary. Pupils from California were second ahead of Wallacestone in third. Officials from Forth Valley College officiated the matches
