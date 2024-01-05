News you can trust since 1845
Retro: Kids hurry to emulate Murray 2013

Back in 2013, Polmont Sports Hall was the venue for tennis stars of the future. Schools tennis tournament by Active Schools.
By Michael Gillen
Published 5th Jan 2024, 13:09 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 13:10 GMT

Andy Murray was in Australia competing for the first Grand Slam titleof 2013 – but a group of primary school pupils made the first moves in followingin his footsteps, by taking to the courts in Polmont.

The Braes cluster of schools competed in the Active Schools competition,won by Maddiston Primary. Pupils from California were second ahead of Wallacestone in third. Officials from Forth Valley College officiated the matches

Good control.

1. Schools tennis tournament

Good control. Photo: Michael Gillen

Great reverse return.

2. Schools tennis tournament

Great reverse return. Photo: Michael Gillen

What a forehand shot.

3. Schools tennis tournament

What a forehand shot. Photo: Michael Gillen

Look at the concentration.

4. Schools tennis tournament

Look at the concentration. Photo: Michael Gillen

