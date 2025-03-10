Retro: Kidney Kids Scotland March 2015

Back in 2015 donations were pouring in following an appeal to help children with renal illness enjoy a better quality of life.

The fundraising organised by the Kidney Kids Scotland charity on World Kidney Day touched hundreds who have given generously to make a difference. More than 30 businesses across the district volunteered to support Kidney Kids Scotland raising more than £7000 in donations. Every penny raised by Kidney Kids Scotland’s supporters will be used towards the purchase of a portable home haemodialysis machine. The portable machines allow the patient to choose when and where they wish to do their treatments, making activities like going to school every day, going on holiday and generally leading a more normal family life possible for the first time.

