Retro: Howgate Retailer Awards 2014

The annual accolades were handed out at a ceremony in Behind the Wall after voting by shoppers and readers of The Falkirk Herald. The homeware retailer scooped the prizes in the Best Variety/Speciality and Best Shopping Experience category, as well as being named Best Large Store. They were nominated but pipped at the post in the Best Health and Beauty and Friendliest Staff categories.

The success was rounded off by manager George Dryburgh being named the Howgate’s 2014 Store Manager of the Year. After picking up his trophy from Real Radio’s Ewen Cameron, he said: "This is a fabulous night for the entire team. It’s a recognition of their hard work and dedication."Other winners on the night were Best Small Store - La Bonita; Best Service - Bank of Scotland; Most Friendly Staff - Strathcarron Hospice; Best Health and Beauty - Boots; Best Jewellers - Chisholm Hunter; Best Menswear/Sportswear - Bank; and Best Ladieswear - River Island. One of the youngest winners on the night was Matthew Turner of Bank whose career has gone from Saturday assistant to the Howgate’s Employee of the Year in a short space of time.