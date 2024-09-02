Retro: Hitting the road for charity September 2013

Back in September 2013 big-hearted pupils at Falkirk and Denny high schools dug out their trainers last week and hit the road to raise cash for good causes.
All pupils at Denny High were invited to attend a mile-long sponsored walk through local woodland, with many of them taking the opportunity to dress up for the occasion. And similar fancy dress could be seen at Falkirk High , where pupils - and a few members of staff - took part in a fun run through the school grounds.
