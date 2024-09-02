Retro: Hitting the road for charity September 2013

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 19:14 BST
Back in September 2013 big-hearted pupils at Falkirk and Denny high schools dug out their trainers last week and hit the road to raise cash for good causes.

All pupils at Denny High were invited to attend a mile-long sponsored walk through local woodland, with many of them taking the opportunity to dress up for the occasion. And similar fancy dress could be seen at Falkirk High , where pupils - and a few members of staff - took part in a fun run through the school grounds.

Animal attack.

1. Fancy dress charity walk and run

Animal attack. Photo: Michael Gillen

Sombrero styling.

2. Fancy dress charity walk and run

Sombrero styling. Photo: Michael Gillen

Mate, what are you wearing? I think you'll find it's regulation school uniform.

3. Fancy dress charity walk and run

Mate, what are you wearing? I think you'll find it's regulation school uniform. Photo: Michael Gillen

Race of the animal onesies.

4. Fancy dress charity walk and run

Race of the animal onesies. Photo: Michael Gillen

