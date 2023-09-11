Retro: Helix Park opening 2013

More than 15,000 people took the opportunity to visit the Helix Park for Helix Day a celebration of the park's first day of opening on Saturday, September 14, 2013. The landscaped parkland near The Falkirk Stadium was the first part of the Helix to open to the public as the multi-million pound project neared its completion. The 43-hectare site had been transformed from a neglected wasteland to a beautiful parkland while The Kelpie's construction was well underway.