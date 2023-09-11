News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Retro: Helix Park opening 2013

Can you believe this was ten years ago, have a look to see if you were pictured.
By Michael Gillen
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST

More than 15,000 people took the opportunity to visit the Helix Park for Helix Day a celebration of the park's first day of opening on Saturday, September 14, 2013. The landscaped parkland near The Falkirk Stadium was the first part of the Helix to open to the public as the multi-million pound project neared its completion. The 43-hectare site had been transformed from a neglected wasteland to a beautiful parkland while The Kelpie's construction was well underway.

Lexi Stewart age 1 from Falkirk

1. Helix Park opening 2013

Lexi Stewart age 1 from Falkirk Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Crowds enjoy the sun

2. Helix Park opening 2013

Crowds enjoy the sun Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
At the lagoon

3. Helix Park opening 2013

At the lagoon Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Conflux Urban Safari

4. Helix Park opening 2013

Conflux Urban Safari Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page