Retro: Graeme High G in the Park 2012

It was a festival of fun back in 2012. The annual ‘G in the Park’ festival proved a hit as junior pupils at Graeme High School enjoyed a day of outdoor fun and games.
By Michael Gillen
Published 30th Apr 2024, 18:59 BST

The school was raising money for Strathcarron Hospice, Teenage Cancer Trust and Simpson Special Babies, the neonatal unit at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. There were performances frombands, singers and dancers as well as a range of stalls selling home baked goodies.

G in the Park. Pupils showing their moves.

1. G in the Park

G in the Park. Pupils showing their moves. Photo: John Devlin

Shooting challenge.

2. G in the Park

Shooting challenge. Photo: John Devlin

Solo vocal talent entertains the crowd.

3. G in the Park

Solo vocal talent entertains the crowd. Photo: John Devlin

This dance act has a crowd gathering.

4. G in the Park

This dance act has a crowd gathering. Photo: John Devlin

