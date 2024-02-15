Retro: Forth Valley League Cup Final - Larbert HS v Graeme HS 2014

Goals from Reece Duncan and Jordan Mitchell gave them the tie despite a strike from Mark Smith levelling for the then cup holders Larbert in the second half and threatening to send the tie to penalties. But Mitchell bundled the ball over the line from a corner with 25 minutes to go and it proved decisive. Larbert had the upper hand for much of the second half, despite being a goal behind. But Tuesday afternoon’s victory would turn sour for Reece Duncan when he was red-carded late on for dissent. He was followed off the field by two of his opponents moments later as Larbert battled for the equaliser and a penalty claim for the home side sparked an angry exchange which led to a further red card for Callum Rae and Garry Hall for their roles in the clash. Graeme High School went on to win the cup with a 2-1 victory.