Retro: Fire and Light at The Helix 2016

Around 3500 people gathered at Falkirk’s number one visitor attraction as the sun began to set behind the town’s high flats and the excitement started to build when darkness finally descended.

According to organisers Falkirk Community Trust, the ceremony marked the passing of 2015 and the birth of 2016 - with people of all ages writing down their wishes and hopes for the coming months on slips of paper to be burned along with the three metre tall willow tree structure on the great lawn. Funded by Scotland’s Winter Festivals, the entertainment was provided throughout the evening by Pyroceltica, Mischief La Bas and Artcore.