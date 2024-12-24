Pyro Celtica.Pyro Celtica.
Pyro Celtica.

Retro: Fire and Light at The Helix 2016

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:40 GMT
Back in January 2016 New Year’s Day Fire and Light spectacular at the Helix The weather was cold but the heat was on at the Helix for the Fire and Light spectacular on New Year’s Day.

Around 3500 people gathered at Falkirk’s number one visitor attraction as the sun began to set behind the town’s high flats and the excitement started to build when darkness finally descended.

According to organisers Falkirk Community Trust, the ceremony marked the passing of 2015 and the birth of 2016 - with people of all ages writing down their wishes and hopes for the coming months on slips of paper to be burned along with the three metre tall willow tree structure on the great lawn. Funded by Scotland’s Winter Festivals, the entertainment was provided throughout the evening by Pyroceltica, Mischief La Bas and Artcore.

Fire and Light at The Helix. Pyro Celtica.

1. Fire and Light

Fire and Light at The Helix. Pyro Celtica. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Fire and Light at The Helix. Kids having fun.

2. Fire and Light

Fire and Light at The Helix. Kids having fun. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Fire and Light at The Helix. Pyro Celtica.

3. Fire and Light

Fire and Light at The Helix. Pyro Celtica. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Fire and Light at The Helix. Pyro Celtica.

4. Fire and Light

Fire and Light at The Helix. Pyro Celtica. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Community TrustScotland
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice