Retro: Fans Rock in the Stadium 2013
With the pitch at Falkirk Stadium now being lifted for a new artificial surface. We look back at the last action on the pitch when it was first replaced back in 2013.
There were no teams or a football match but the crowds loved all the action. Three days when Falkirk Stadium rocked to the rafters. Falkirk FC’s ground was transformed into a giant musical venue as they played host to rockers Status Quo, Irish heart-throb Ronan Keating and a host of acts who took everyone back to their heydays in the 1980s.
