Retro: Fans Rock in the Stadium 2013

With the pitch at Falkirk Stadium now being lifted for a new artificial surface. We look back at the last action on the pitch when it was first replaced back in 2013.
By Michael Gillen
Published 5th Jun 2023, 21:57 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 22:07 BST

There were no teams or a football match but the crowds loved all the action. Three days when Falkirk Stadium rocked to the rafters. Falkirk FC’s ground was transformed into a giant musical venue as they played host to rockers Status Quo, Irish heart-throb Ronan Keating and a host of acts who took everyone back to their heydays in the 1980s.

Falkirk FC’s pitch transformed into a musical venue

1. Rock in the Stadium 2013

Falkirk FC’s pitch transformed into a musical venue Photo: Michael Gillen

Fans watching Ronan Keating.

Fans gathering on the pitch.

Early arrivals

