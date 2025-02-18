Retro: Falkirk Youth Football 2012

Back in 2012 the Falkirk Herald turned the spotlight onto local youth football teams and their 2011-2012 season. Have a look and see if you can spot any familiar faces and wonder how their footballing journey panned out.
1. Youth football 2011-12
Central Rio u-8 Photo: John Devlin
2. Youth football 2011-12
Camelon Thistle u-11 Photo: Gary Hutchison
3. Youth football 2011-12
Carmuirs Colts. Photo: Gary Hutchison
4. Youth football 2011-12
Central Rio 2000 Blue Photo: John Devlin
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.