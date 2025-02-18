Retro: Falkirk Youth Football 2012

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 18th Feb 2025, 00:06 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 23:50 BST
A celebration of youth football in the Falkirk area from 2012.

Back in 2012 the Falkirk Herald turned the spotlight onto local youth football teams and their 2011-2012 season. Have a look and see if you can spot any familiar faces and wonder how their footballing journey panned out.

Central Rio u-8

1. Youth football 2011-12

Central Rio u-8 Photo: John Devlin

Camelon Thistle u-11

2. Youth football 2011-12

Camelon Thistle u-11 Photo: Gary Hutchison

Carmuirs Colts.

3. Youth football 2011-12

Carmuirs Colts. Photo: Gary Hutchison

Central Rio 2000 Blue

4. Youth football 2011-12

Central Rio 2000 Blue Photo: John Devlin

