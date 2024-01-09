Retro: Falkirk youngsters are Young Americans 2014

Children came from across the area, with 23 local families playing host to the 50 Americans aged between 18 and 25. Dad Kevin Harrington said: “My daughter Rebecca attended the workshops last year, and I think the biggest effect on her was on her self-confidence. “A lot of the parents who had children there would agree the workshops boosted their child’s confidence and their belief in themselves. “This time Rebecca and my youngest daughter Amy took part and they loved it. “The workshops are utterly engaging and the whole ethos of the Young Americans and how they portray themselves is astounding.”