Falkirk's Young Americans.
Falkirk's Young Americans.

Retro: Falkirk youngsters are Young Americans 2014

In January 2014 around 250 Falkirk youngsters enjoyed an inspiring experience and went on to make a song and dance about it.
By Michael Gillen
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:43 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:44 GMT

The event in Grangemouth town hall back in 2014 was the only Scottish stop on a UK tour by the Young Americans, who tour the world delivering musical outreach, teaching dance moves and singing techniques.

Children came from across the area, with 23 local families playing host to the 50 Americans aged between 18 and 25. Dad Kevin Harrington said: “My daughter Rebecca attended the workshops last year, and I think the biggest effect on her was on her self-confidence. “A lot of the parents who had children there would agree the workshops boosted their child’s confidence and their belief in themselves. “This time Rebecca and my youngest daughter Amy took part and they loved it. “The workshops are utterly engaging and the whole ethos of the Young Americans and how they portray themselves is astounding.”

Feel the power.

1. Falkirk's Young Americans.

Feel the power. Photo: John Devlin

One to one coaching.

2. Falkirk's Young Americans.

One to one coaching. Photo: John Devlin

In full voice.

3. Falkirk's Young Americans.

In full voice. Photo: John Devlin

Strike a pose.

4. Falkirk's Young Americans.

Strike a pose. Photo: John Devlin

