Retro: Falkirk Win Treble 2013

Back in 2013 a half-time pep-talk and sterling comeback gave battling Falkirk the final piece of silverware of the season and completed their treble.
By Michael Gillen
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:29 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 09:30 GMT

The Bairns girls had already won the League Cup with a win over Motherwell at Ochilview in the June and then added the league trophy.

But with half of this final still to go the Scottish Cup looked unlikely to join them until goals from Chelsea McEachern overturned the Edinburgh side’s advantage in the second half before Leah Eddie rammed home a third to seal the deal.

Falkirk were defending the trophy but Hearts took the lead when Naomi Welsh clipped in the opener under pressure from Graeme High performance pupil Lindsey Blues.

That lead lasted until halftime and a switch by Falkirk from one at the back to a pair

made a difference and they applied persistent pressure to Hearts throughout the second half.

Eventually that pressure told and Chelsea McEachern found enough space to turn the ball into the net for the equaliser. Seconds later she doubled her tally with a great breakaway and calm finish when she prodded beyond Jam Tarts’ goalkeeper Lee McColl.

The second spurred Hearts into action and though they rallied an excellent double save from Natalie Wilson in the Falkirk goal kept the score in Falkirk’s advantage before Leah Eddie sealed the win with a thumping finish for Falkirk’s third.

