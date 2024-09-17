Retro: Falkirk Steeple 200 Celebrations September 2014

The High Street took on a party atmosphere as Falkirk Steeple marked its bicentenary in style. Pipe bands, a Town Crier, live music, parade, street market, street theatre and a concert by the famous Red Hot Chilli Pipers added to the carnival atmosphere. An exhibition of photographs in the Howgate shopping centre featured the iconic building down the years. Falkirk Local History Society also organised tours of the inside of the building which once was the home of the town’s jail. The weekend was rounded off in spectacular style with Provost Pat Reid and local historian Ian Scott toasting the town before the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, introduced by Town Crier Jock Ferguson, took the stage. They played a mix of traditional Scottish and rock music for over an hour and joined at one point by Camelon Pipe Band for a performance which had the audience going wild! The show finished with their version of We Will Rock You’ by Queen complete with stage effects and confetti cannons exploding along the High Street.