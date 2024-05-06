Retro: Falkirk School of Gymnastics Competition 2012

Falkirk School of Gymnastics lept into Grangemouth for their annual competition back in 2012.
By Michael Gillen
Published 6th May 2024, 11:01 BST

Grangemouth Sport Complex was packed to capacity when the gymnasts tumbled in for their annual competition. More than 160 gymnasts took part in the competition together with demonstrations from Falkirk infinity Seniors and Juniors and Falkirk Pre-school Jumping Beans.

The judges found it very difficult to separate out the winners as there was such a high

standard of gymnasts on show. All the gymnasts taking part received a participation medal and the winners were presented with their awards. A vote of thanks to VikkiAnn Callahan, the competition organiser, Jean Callahan and all the coaches and officials without whom an event of this magnitude could not take place.

Falkirk School of Gymnastics Competition 2012.

1. Falkirk School of Gymnastics

Falkirk School of Gymnastics Competition 2012. Photo: Alan Murray

Head to toe.

2. Falkirk School of Gymnastics Competition 2012

Head to toe. Photo: Alan Murray

Competitor on the floor.

3. Falkirk School of Gymnastics

Competitor on the floor. Photo: Alan Murray

Medal winners watching on.

4. Falkirk School of Gymnastics

Medal winners watching on. Photo: Alan Murray

